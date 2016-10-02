Centre sows the seeds for garden therapy

The community spirit is in full bloom at a Ponteland garden centre.

Dobbies Ponteland has donated £700 worth of fruit and plants to transform an abandoned allotment into a Silverline Memorial Garden.

The community project, from dementia charity Silverline Memories, will see a welcoming space created at the site in Springwell, Gateshead.

The charity originally wanted to create an outdoor space to enhance its dementia cafes, and now it plans to open the garden up to locals for the whole community to benefit.

The garden has been filled with a mix of herbs and scented flowers that are thought to help awaken memories in dementia sufferers, and in the future the charity hopes to run classes in therapeutic horticulture to encourage sufferers to spend time outdoors in a friendly, social environment.

The long-term aim is to offer the garden back to the community of Springwell once the project is fully established.

Dobbies Ponteland Community Champion Alex Macdonald said: “Helping out the local community is hugely important to us at Dobbies. We’re extremely pleased to have been able to donate to Silverline and we hope its new memorial garden will be the perfect tranquil escape for anyone who is looking for a moment of peace.”

James Hill, Project Manager at Silverline Memories, said: “The help that Dobbies has given us has been amazing, from the experience of Aileen and Alex, who gave us plenty of advice on which plants we should have in the garden, to the donation of £700 worth of plant and bulbs. We are certain the whole community will make great use of the garden.”