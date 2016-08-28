Great interest in housing

House builder Taylor Wimpey North East has reported a record number of enquiries at its St Andrew’s Gardens development on the edge of Morpeth from house hunters at all stages on the property ladder.

Launched in June last year, the developer is crediting the surge in interest to the selection of three to five-bedroom homes available, as well as financial support schemes, such as Help to Buy and Easymover.

Karl Morton, sales and marketing director said: “The development is situated on the outskirts of Morpeth, offering a generous variety of amenities nearby, making it the perfect location for families and couples alike.”