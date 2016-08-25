Northumberland Livestock

ACKLINGTON
August 22
North East Livestock Sales sold 46 store cattle and 427 store lambs.
Lambs: A smart show of young lambs sold really well in front of a large company of buyers.
Texels 70 (two), 69 Amerside Law, 68, 66 Hawdon Grange, 67.50 Elford, 63.50 Woolaw. Suffolk x 67, 63 Hawdon Grange, 66.50, 64.50 Lucker. Cheviot 65 Hawdon Grange.
Cattle: All classes maintaining recent high rates.
Lim Heifers 1210, 1180, 1140 Fenham Hill. Angus Heifers 1070, 1050, 1040, 1010 Broome Hill, 840, 820 Lucker. Sim Heifers 940, 900 Fenham Hill.
Sim stirks 1010 North Lyham. Lim Heifer Calves 950 (two), 910 North Lyham.
