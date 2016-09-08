Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
September 1
North East Livestock Sales sold 43 prime cattle and 2796 sheep comprising 2177 lambs and 619 cast ewes.
Lambs: Decent numbers forward despite the good weather with vendors benefitting with increased demand. More leaner sorts appearing. SQQ 186p, Heavies 180p. Texels 104, 99, 96 East Coldside, 104, 96, 94 Craster, 98, 96.50 Homilton, 97.50 Longlea, 97, 95 Elilaw, 97, 94 Cornhills, 95, 94.50 South Bellshill, Beltex 100, 98.50, 96 Annstead, 99, 96 West Lane End, 98 Preston Mains, 94 Low Espley, 93 Howick Scar, Cheviots 95 East Ditchburn, Charolais 93.50 Intake, Suffolk 93 Thrunton Red House.
Beltex 238p, 235p, 223p, 213p Annstead, 227p, 208p Howick Scar, 215p, 213p Preston Mains, 213p, 207p Chevington Moor, 210p Low Espley, 208p Matfen, Texels 207p Shaw House, 205p Chevington Moor.
Thanks to all our customers who donated lambs, ewes also cash in supporting Jack Walton on his Auctioneering Tour of Britain in aid of R.A.B.I.
Ewes: All classes slightly firmer especially heavier types. Texels 114, 102, 100 Cornhills, 98 Edlingham Demesne, 90 High Trewhitt, Chevington Moor, 87 Wingates Moor, 86, 85 Matfen, 85 Hope House, Suffolk 98 Herds House, 90 Chevington Moor, 89, 86 South Bellshill, 89 Gallowmoor, 88 Hope House, 86 Stamford, Charolais 88 Broome Hill, Beltex 86 Howick Scar, Mules 69 West Lane End, 68 Edlingham Demesne.
Cattle: With mostly commercial cattle shown, averages less on paper but trade slightly stronger on the week. Lim strs 223.5p South Bellshill, 218.5p East Coldside, 211.5p Blagdon Burn, Lim hfrs 216.5p Make Me Rich, 211.5p Blagdon Burn, Char hfrs 208.5p Boulmer Hall. Lim strs 1434 East Coldside, 1415 Blagdon Burn, 1400 South Bellshill, 1387 South East, Angus hfrs 1213 East House, Lim hfr 1204 East Coldside. BB Cow 880 (120.5p) Trewhitt Steads, Lim Cows 872, 842 (129.5p) Make Me Rich.
September 5
North East Livestock Sales sold 107store cattle and 1063 store lambs.
Cattle: A good trade throughout. Angus cows and calves 1270, 1060 Lanternside. Calves: Lim strs 780, 730 Belsay Barns, Lim hfrs 770 Belsay Barns. Cattle: Lim strs 1260, 1210, 1170 West Hall, 1090, 1020 Birchwood, Char strs 1230 West Hall, 1045 Birchwood, Angus strs 1150, 980 Lanternside, 1120, 1050 Birchwood, Here strs 1090, 1080 (2), 1060 West Hall, Shorthorn strs 950, 910 Birchwood, MRI strs 910 White House Folly, Lim hfrs 1110, 1100, 1060 West Hall, 1090, 930 Birchwood, Angus hfrs 1070 Lanternside, 1040, 940 Broome Hill, Here hfrs 1070, 1060, 1050 West Hall, Char x hfrs 870, 840 Sandylands.
Sheep: A good healthy show of lambs were keenly bid for above vendors’ expectations.
Texels 78, 69, 68 Lucker, 73 Hawdon Grange, 71.50, 67 Bagraw, 70.50, 65 West Newtown, 67.50, 65.50 Allerdean Mill, Charolais x 62 Woolaw, 60 Elford, Oxford 70, 66 Low Angerton, 61 West Newtown, Suffolks 72.50, 67.50 Hawdon Grange, Half Breds 70 Low Angerton, Cheviots 65, 61 Hawdon Grange, 60, 59.50, 56 Low Angerton, 56 Shirlaw Hope, Mules 49.50 Hawdon Grange, Black Face 46 Hawdon Grange, Tup lambs 61.50 Allerdean Mill.
