Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
September 15
North East Livestock Sales sold 41 prime cattle and 2,092 sheep, comprising 1,684 lambs and 408 cast ewes.
Lambs: Despite six-day standstill inconveniences, a good quality show was forward, especially heavy, fleshed kinds, with trade being very good again. Fat and fed lambs visibly making a large premium. SQQ 186p, heavies 181.6p (£88.80).
Texel 105, 99, 97.50, 95 Follions, 104, 99 Bothal Barns, 100.50, 98.50, 98 Brinkburn Newhouses, 99.50, 96.50 Craster, 99, 96.50, 95 South Bellshill, 98, 94 Paxton Dene, 96 Sharperton Edge, 95 Wallhouses.
Beltex 101, 97, 95 Bothal Barns, 100, 97 Annstead, 95 Low Espley, Stonecroft, 94 Homilton, Watch Hill.
Suffolk 95.50 Brinkburn Newhouses, 94 East Ditchburn.
Charolais 98, 95, 94 Boulmer Hall.
Beltex 231p, 221p, 210p Annstead, 221p, 218p, 216p, 213p Bothal Barns, 219p Watch Hill, 209p, 207p Herds House.
Texel 211p South Carter Moor, 210p Howick Estates, Howick Scar, 206p Bothal Barns, 204p, 203p Paxton Dene, 203p East Newham, 202p Follions, Low Espley.
Ewes: All classes briskly sold to average £66.70 overall.
Texels 104, 90 Herds House, 102, 88 Follions, 100, 94, 90 Homilton, 94 Stonecroft, 90 South Carter Moor, 89 High Trewhitt.
Suffolk 94 Make Me Rich, 90 Homilton.
Beltex 88 Whitton Glebe, 86 Norwoods, 85 Homilton, 81 Reenes, Llyn 80 Norwoods.
Chev/Mule 79 Park Farm, 78 West Bolton.
Mules 68 North Shotton, 64 Reenes, 63 High Trewhitt, 62 Make Me Rich.
Cattle: Another bit sharper, with mostly grass-fed on offer.
Lim hfrs 224.5p Stamford, 216.5p Make Me Rich, 214.5p Eslington Park, 214.5p (two) Blagdon Burn. Lim strs 217.5p Make Me Rich, 213.5p Blagdon Burn, 212.5p Startup, 211.5p, 210.5p Stamford.
Lim hfrs 1400 Eslington Park, 1303 Blagdon Burn. Angus hfrs 1320 Framhill. Charolais strs 1382 Ferneybeds, 1350 Stamford.
Limousin cow 947 (115.5p) Make Me Rich, 922, 803 (129.5p (two)) Blagdon Burn.
September 20
North East Livestock Sales sold 141 rams at the Annual Show and Sale, sponsored by Lloyds Bank and expertly judged by Peter Gordon, Old Deanham.
Champion ram was a muscled correct Beltex x from AWDixon, West Heddon, realising £880 to M Oliver, Matfen Home Farm. Second Beltex £620 M&N Gray, Low Espley.
First Texel £750 J Ferguson, Bellion; 2 Texel £800 ME Ions & Son, Intake.
First Suffolk £320 CR Lamb & Sons, East Fleetham; 2 Suffolk £320 Moor & Son, Nesbit.
Good, correct sheep were sharper to sell, with commercial sorts similar on the year.
Texels: 850, 800, 750, 700, 550, 500 Intake, 800 (two), 750, 650 (two), 580, 520, 500 Bellion, 700, 580, 480 Bolton PO, 640, 620 Brinkburn Newhouses, 520 Preston Mains, 420, 400 Thrunton.
Beltex x 880, 780, 580, 520 West Heddon, 850, 700, 680, 600 (two), 580 Annsteads, 620, 480 Low Espley. Leic x Texel 600 Bellion. Suffolks: 320 Nesbit, 320 East Fleetham.
