Northumberland Livestock

ACKLINGTON
October 17
North East Livestock Sales sold 406 store cattle and calves also 304 store lambs.
The show was sponsored by Carrs Billington and judged by Robert Gray, Low Hall.
The champion calf went to a smart young Limousin steer shown by M Aynsley & Son, The Lee realising £1060 to G Manners & Son, Chevington Moor.
2nd Limousin steer £1030 The Lee.
1st Limousin heifer £1180 Eglingham Moor.
2nd Limousin heifer £900 Stonecroft.
1st Angus steer £1330 Tughall Grange.
2nd Angus steer £1280 Tughall Grange.
1st Simmental steer £1115 Tughall Grange.
2nd Simmental steer £1115 Tughall Grange.
Calves
A strong ring of buyers were presented with a good show of well shaped natural cattle.
Lim strs 1060, 1030 (2), 1020 (2), 1005 The Lee, 1000, 900 (3) Houndalee, 980, 920 Newham Hagg, 870 East Highridge, BB strs 1060, 900 Houndalee, 840 Boulmer, 800 Hauxley, Angus strs 855, 805 North Bellshill, 795 Hauxley, High Learchild, Shorthorn x strs 920, 900 Lemmington Hill Head, Char strs 880 Belsay Barns, Lim hfrs 880, 850, 830 The Lee, 850, 825 Newham Hagg, 750 Lemmington Hill Head, BB hfrs 880, 800 Houndalee, 790, 780 Hauxley, Angus hfrs 740 Hauxley, 720 High Learchild, Char hfrs 695 Belsay Barns.
Cattle
Angus strs 1330, 1280, 1210, 1180 Tughall Grange, 1200 Fowberry, 1190, 1160, 1130, 1125 Eglingham Village, Simm strs 1280, 1170, 1115 Tughall Grange, 1070, 1060 Low Hedgeley, Lim strs 1140, 1050, 1040 (2) Eglingham Moor, 1045 Stonecroft, Char strs 1140, 1110, 1080 Low Hedgeley, BB strs 1060, 1025 Waterside, Saler strs 1050, 1025, 1000 White House Folly, Here strs 900 Tilesheds, Fries strs 890, 790 Tilesheds, 785 Houndalee, Lim hfrs 1180, 1000, 930 Eglingham Moor, 990, 930, 900 Hazon House, 920 Lemmington Hill Head, 900 Stonecroft, Simm hfrs 1080 The Lee, Angus hfrs 875, 865 Hazon House.
Store Lambs
A nice show of smaller types.
Texels 60.50, 60, 59.50 (2) Bagraw, 58.50, 58, 57 Dunstan Hill, Suffolks 65, 59 Old Felton.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.