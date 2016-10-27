Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
October 20
North East Livestock Sales sold 60 prime cattle, including 18 cast cows and 2,416 sheep, comprising 1,439 lambs and 977 cast ewes.
Lambs
Despite less forward trade, was similar on the week, with quality flesh good to sell and leaner commercials remaining difficult to cash.
SQQ 168p, Heavies 159p.
Texels 93, 92.50 Cornhills, 90.50, 90 Howick Estates, 90, 89.50, 88 Brinkburn Newhouses, 88 Tosson Tower. Beltex 91, 87 Hemelspeth, 89.50, 85.50 Sandylands, 86 Herds House, 84.50 Longlea.
Suffolk 87.50, 87, 86.50 Brinkburn Newhouses, 84 South Side. Char 89, 88.50 East Coldside, 88.50 Shaw House, 86, 85.50 Grange House. Chev/Mule 85, 84.50 South Charlton. Cheviot 85 East Ditchburn.
Beltex 193p Longlea, 192p Watch Hill, 191p Herds House, 188p (3) Matfen. Texels 185p Grange House, 184p Longlea, Norwoods, Oakdene.
Ewes
More about, averaging £53 overall. Another similar trade, with heavies in good demand, while mules and lights again in plentiful supply.
Texels 103, 99, 93, 92 Cornhills, 90 Thrunton Red House, 88 Middlemoor, Colliery Farm. Beltex x 88 Cornhills, 84 Glororum. Suffolk 87 Lemmington Hill Head, 86, 83 Thrunton Red House, 85 Stamford, 84, 82 Chester Hill, 82 Tosson Tower.
Char x 80 Watch Hill, Stamford, Aberfeld 71 Lemmington Hill Head. Mules 60 Lowsteads, 57 Prior Hall, 56 Glororum. Black Face 52 Low Farnham, 44 East Todholes, 43 Newbiggen, Swales 42 East Todholes. Chev rams 94 The Lee.
Cattle
A shortage of butchers’ cattle and more native breeds arriving.
BB hfrs 232.5p, 231.5p, 223.5p Herds House. Lim hfrs 227.5p, 220.5p Make Me Rich, 218.5p Burnhouse. Char hfrs 209.5p, 207.5p Widdrington. Angus hfr 207.5p Alnham. Lim strs 207.5p Widdrington, 204.5p Make Me Rich. Lim bulls 197.5p, 192.5p Elyhaugh.
Lim strs 1428 Widdrington, 1340 Make Me Rich, 1325 Burnhouse. Lim hfrs 1288 Make Me Rich. Angus hfrs 1266 Alnham. Char x hfr 1265 Widdrington. Lim bulls 1205 Elyhaugh.
Cows
Flesh in short supply, but all classes well away.
Simmentals 890, 865, 814 (119.5p, 113.5p) West Bolton, BB 833, 804 (112.5p, 111.5p) Fenham Hill.
