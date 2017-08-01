Manager Steve has his sites set on awards

A site manager at a development in Morpeth has been recognised as among the best in the business.

Steve Bellamy has received a Quality Award in the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards.

Mr Bellamy is overseeing the construction of properties at Linden Homes’ Saint George development.

He said: “I’m delighted to have my work recognised in this way, but would like to thank my team for all of their hard work on this ambitious and exciting development.

“I see this personal commendation, which has been awarded by judges who have visited our site on a number of occasions, as evidence of the exceptional standards and quality that we are achieving.”

The awards celebrate the contribution a site manager makes to a development.