Much to celebrate at rural insurance firm

An established member of the North East farming community has joined NFU Mutual’s Morpeth branch.

Sam Charlton has joined the leading rural insurer after previously working as the National Farmers’ Union’s County Adviser for Northumberland and Durham. Before that, she worked in the banking sector.

She will be a sales executive in the team, helping the business to continue to grow by working with new and existing clients.

Sam said: “Coming from a mainly commercial background, I’m looking forward to working with a range of diverse businesses in Northumberland and building strong relationships with clients.”

Agents Stephen Rank and Jayne Watson, who manage the Morpeth team, are marking the 20th anniversary of their partnership.