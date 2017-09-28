New centre manager joins the arcade team

A new centre manager has been appointed at Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade.

Twenty-three-year-old Joel Plumley has been promoted to the role from the arcade’s sister site, Lime Square in East Manchester.

He has successfully run the Lime Square centre for the last 12 months and is now taking the reins at Sanderson Arcade.

Mr Plumley, who is originally from Oldham, said: “I am delighted to be taking on this new role at Sanderson Arcade.

“Morpeth is a beautiful market town and I am looking forward to meeting and working with the many groups and individuals who work so hard on events and activities in the town and help to make it such a popular place with visitors and shoppers.”

Medi Parry, Operations Director at Dransfield Properties, said: “We are delighted to be promoting Joel to his new role as centre manager at Sanderson Arcade.

“He has proved himself to be a valuable member of the centre management team and we look forward to him taking this next step in his career with us at Sanderson Arcade.”

Mr Plumley joins the arcade at the centre’s busiest time of year.

Morpeth hosts the annual Food and Drink Festival next month and events are also planned at the centre for Halloween and the Christmas Lights Switch-on.

The new manager has a background in customer service and security.

For more information visit www.sandersonarcade.co.uk or www.dransfield.co.uk