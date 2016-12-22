Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

December 15

North East Livestock Sales sold 66 cattle and 2084 sheep comprising 1408 lambs and 676 cast ewes.

Cattle

A more commercial show sold to similar rates.

Lim hfrs 215.5p, 212.5p Widdrington, 211.5p Blagdon Burn, Oakdene, Char strs 214.5p, 207.5p Earsdon East.

Lim strs 1425, 1373 East Coldside, Char strs 1406, 1380 Earsdon East, Angus strs 1400, 1370 Chibburn, Here strs 1376, 1370 Chibburn, 1361 Pacific Farm, Lim hfrs 1286 Blagdon Burn.

Cows

Another good trade averaging 115p but not quite the fire of last week.

Lim 1213, 1055 (145.5p, 142.5p) Embleton Mill, 1065, 924 (135.5p, 133.5p) Annstead, B Blue 1084 (131.5p) Annstead, Shorthorn 914, 861 (117.5p) Swinhoe North.

Lambs

Heavies and exotic types maintaining last weeks trade, lighter commercials again harder to cash.

Texels 89.50, 89, 87 South Bellshill, 89, 86, 85 Linden Hill Head, 88 West Bolton, 86 Hill Top, Beltex 88, 85 Annstead, 87.50 Glanton, 85 East Ditchburn, Char 86 Houndalee, 85 Benridge Mill, 84 Boulmer Hall, Suffolk 87, 85, 84.50 Sharperton Edge, 84.50 Berryhill, 84 Warton, 83.50 East Ditchburn, Vend 83, 82.50 South Lyham.

Beltex 212p, 206p Broad Meadows, 205p Whitton Glebe, 200p Annstead, 200p, 195p Glanton, Texel 200p East Newham, 197p Howick Scar, 190p South Carter Moor, Broad Meadows, 189p Shaw House.

Ewes

Strong ewes again good to sell, lighter, leaner types a touch dearer but still hard to cash.

Suffolks 115 Birchwood, 99, 92 Haredene, 90 East Coldside, Low Town, Newham Hall, Texels 110 Black Heddon, 100, 98 Clarabad Mill, 94 Doxford, 92 Redsteads, Craster, 92 Dovecote, Beltex 92 Whitton Glebe, 88 Low Town, HB 90, 88 Dovecote, 88 Charlton Hall, Doxford, Vend 90 South Lyham, Mules 70, 69 Craster, 69 Haredene, 68 East Coldside, Suff rams 114 Black Heddon, 100 Craster.