Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
December 22
North East Livestock Sales sold 889 sheep, comprising 503 lambs and 386 cast ewes.
With Christmas holidays looming fewer stock ventured out, but everything was well sold.
Lambs. Overall 170p, SQQ 182p, Heavies 166p.
Texels 92, 89 Elilaw, 89.50, 87.50 South Bellshill, 88 Howick Estate, 88, 87 East Coldside, 86, 85.50 Beal Bank, 85 Wingates Moor.
Suffolk 90, 87 Elilaw, 89, 86 East Ditchburn, 89 East Coldside, 88, 85 Berryhill, 87 South Bellshill, 84.50, 84 Howick Estate.
Beltex 88 Berryhill, East Ditchburn, 85 Low Hall, 84.50 Howick Scar.
Char 85 Boulmer Hall, 84.50 South East.
Texels 202p, 198p, 195p Wingates Moor, 193p, 190p Boulmer Hall, High Learchild, 189p Felton Demesne.
Ewes. Overall £68.50.
All classes maintaining recent good rates.
Suffolk 114, 100, 90 Elilaw, 107, 102, 92 South Bellshill, 98 Haredene, 96, 93, 85 Merryshield.
Texels 110, 90, 89 Wheldon, 88 Berryhill, 87, 86 Horsley, HB 85, 84 Berryhill.
Chev/Mule 83 Park Farm.
Chev 80, 70, 65 Rayheugh, 68 Park Farm.
Mules 75, 65 Merryshield, 69 South Bellshill, 68 Haredene.