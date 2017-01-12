Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 5

North East Livestock Sales sold 70 prime cattle and 2067 sheep comprising 1556 hoggs and 511 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: With a full compliment of buyers present at the first sale this year, in spec cattle were good to sell.

Lim hfrs 231.5p Widdrington to Nicholson Butchers, 228.5p Blagdon Burn to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, 226.5p, 224.5p Low Hall to R Martin, Morpeth, B Blue hfrs 219.5p (two), 215.5p Nesbit to R Green & Son, Longhorsley, 215.5p Chibburn to WMH Farm Fresh, 215.5p Chibburn to F Robson, Char hfr 213.5p Alnham to G Chapman, Lim strs 225.5p Widdrington to R Turnbull & Sons, B Blue strs 225.5p Widdrington to Nicholson Butchers.

Lim hfrs 1408 Blagdon Burn, 1387 Nesbit, 1377 Low Hall, 1337 Chibburn, 1330 East Coldside, 1300 Alnham, Lim strs 1470, 1395 Widdrington, Lim bulls 1289, 1270 Elyhaugh, 1240 (199.5p) Herds House.

Cows: A small but quality show.

Limousin 1266, 1252 (167.5p, 163.5p) The Brocks, 1105 (146.5p) Chibburn, Simmental 1064 (119.5p) Chibburn, 1018 (139.5p) Alnham.

Hoggs: Shapely, export types a touch dearer, all commercials cheaper.

Texels 95, 93, 91.50, 87.50 Follions, 88, 82 South Bellshill, 88, 85 Homilton, Whittle, 86 Low Hall, 85 South Carter Moor, 84 Wingates Moor, 83.50 Glanton Town, Beltex 91, 89.50, 85.50, 85 Low Espley, 90, 89.50, 86 Annstead, 87.50 Howick Scar, 87 Pasture House, 84 Hemelspeth, 83 Low Town, Suffolks 81, 80 South Bellshill, 80 Berwick Hill, Howick Estate, Berryhill, Braeside.

Beltex 229p Annstead, 224p, 219p, 217p Low Espley, 220p Glanton, 215p, 200p, 192p Hemelspeth, 206p, 202p Pasture House, 197p Preston mains, Texels 211p, 203p, 198p Follions, 210p Whittle, 208p, 200p, 195p, 193p Wingates Moor, 207p, 200p South Carter Moor, 194p Sandylands, 193p Low Hall, Homilton, Char 191p East Newham.

Ewes: A good show of ewes sold well to realise an overall average of £73, rams averaged £80.

Texels 130, 110, 104 Watch Currock, 121 Pigdon, 109, 100, 98 Annstead, 108 Black Heddon, 100 Homilton, Preston Mains, 99, 98 Chevington Moor, 99 Low Espley, Suffolk 103 Chester Hill, 100, 95 Banktop, 97, 94 East Fleetham, Beltex 94 Watch Currock, H Breds 85 Elilaw, East Trewick, Cheviots 84 East Ditchburn, 75 Preston Mains, Mules 67 Pigdon, East Coldside, 66 Low Town, Black Face 62, 57 Blagdon Burn, 55 Low Espley, 51 Homilton, Monkridge Hill, Texel rams 117, 100 Herds House, 90 Park Farm.