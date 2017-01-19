Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
January 12
North East Livestock Sales sold 65 prime cattle, including 14 cast cows and 1,485 sheep, comprising 1,070 hoggs and 415 cast ewes.
Cattle
All classes a similar trade on the week.
Lim hfrs 234.5p Widdrington to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, 223.5p, 217.5p Blagdon Burn to R Turnbull & Sons, 218.5p Chibburn to F Robson, 218.5p, 217.5p Elyhaugh to F Robson & C Siswick.
Lim strs 220.5p, 217.5p Blagdon Burn to R Martin, Morpeth. Simm str 213.5p Fenham Hill.
Lim strs 1462 Blagdon Burn, 1440 Widdrington. Sim str 1384 Fenham Hill, 1362, 1357, 1343 Chibburn.
Lim bulls 195.5p, 194.5p Herds House.
Cows
A plainer show forward.
Aged Angus bull 1307 (109.5p) Springfield, Berwick.
Angus cows 1000 (117.5p) South Lyham, 985, 966, 875 (129.5p) Elilaw.
Hoggs
More flesh about, with most kinds slightly better. SQQ 178p, heavies 159p.
Texel tup hoggs 118 White House Folly. Texels 93.50, 85.50, 84 Howick Estate, 87.50 South Bellshill, 85 (2) White House Folly, 84 Houndalee.
Beltex 95.50 Town Farm, Milbourne, 89.50 Preston Mains, 88, 86, 84.50, 83 Cramond Hill, 83.50 (two) East Ditchburn, 83 Howick Scar, 82.50, 82 Oakdene.
Suffolks 84 Roseden, 83.50 South East, 84, 83 Braeside, 83 Berryhill, Sharperton Edge. Char 82 Tosson Glebe.
Beltex 233p Town Farm, 229p Preston Mains, 224p, 222p Howick Scar, 221p, 210p, 209p Cramond Hill, 210p, 196p Oakdene, 198p Hemelspeth. Texels 206p South Carter Moor, 190p (two) Tosson Tower, 189p Town Farm. Cheviots 193p East Ditchburn. Char 192p, 191p Colliery Farm.
Ewes
All classes a touch easier, but still a good overall average of £66.
Suffolks 104 Roseden, 90, 88, 86 Gallowmoor, 90 East Fleetham, 88 Edlingham Demesne, 86, 84 South Bellshill, 86, 84 Burradon Mains, 86 Blagdon, 85 Great Ryal. Texels 94, 85 Watch Currock, 90 (two) Newton Red House, 85 Bygate, 84 Howick Estate, South Bellshill.
Half Bred 83 Dovecote. Mules 69 South Bellshill, 67 Pasture Hill, 66 South Lyham. Suff rams 98 East Fleetham.