Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
February 2
North East Livestock Sales sold 55 prime cattle and 1293 sheep comprising 816 hoggs and 477 cast ewes.
Cattle
A plainer show forward with quality in short supply.
Angus hfrs 219.5p, 215.5p Tritlington Hall, 214.5p, 212.5p Craster Heugh, 206.5p Sharperton Edge, Lim hfrs 213.5p Elyhaugh, Lim strs 215.5p Chibburn, 211.5p, 210.5p, 209.5p Tritlington, Bulls 199.5p Herds House.
Lim strs 1401 Chibburn, 1350 Tritlington, Angus hfrs 1305 Sharperton Edge, 1300, 1271 Craster Heugh, Char x hfrs 1282, 1260 Hemscott Hill.
Angus cows 1102, 1076, 1002, 942 (142.5p, 140.5p, 136.5p) Elilaw, Shorthorn cows 860 (121.5p) Warton.
Hoggs
All classes similar with a lot of tail end sorts presented.
Texel 90 Middle Duddo, Warton, 88, 85, 84.50 Follions, 88, 84, 83.50, 83 Linden Hill Head, 87.50 South Bellshill, 84.50 Redsteads (Young), 84, 83 Birchwood Hall, Beltex 90 Birchwood Hall, 89 Homilton, 88.50 Redsteads (Young), Suffolk 85.50, 84 Berryhill, Dorset x 84.50 Redsteads (Hodgson).
Texels 201p, 190p Follions, 200p Sandylands, 190p Wingates Moor, Ferneybeds, 188p Glanton Town, Birchwood Hall.
Ewes
All types making last week’s rates, overall average of £65.
Texel’s 117, 104, 92 Cornhills, 104, 100 Homilton, 102, 90 Redsteads (Hodgson), 92 Hope House, 90 Ulgham Fence, Suffolk 108 Redsteads (Hodgson), 100 Nesbit, Widdrington, 93 Howick Estate, 91 Haredene, 90 Low Town, 89 Homilton, 88 Edlingham Demesne, HB 91, 89 Nesbit, 88 Low Town, Mules 69 Cockhill, 67 Homilton, BF 57, 51, 50 Castle Farm, 51 Broome Hill, 45 Craster.