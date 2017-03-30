NORTHUMBERLAND LIVESTOCK

ACKLINGTON
March 23
North East Livestock Sales sold 31 prime cattle and 951 sheep, comprising 743 hoggs and 208 cast ewes.
Cattle: Numbers less due to six-day stand still, with quality butchers’ types short of buyer requirements, those with the goods benefitting greatly.
Lim strs 237.5p, 233.5p, 216.5p Widdrington. BB hfrs 230.5p Widdrington. Char hfrs 223.5p, 217.5p Glanton Town, 217.5p Widdrington. Lim hfr 216.5p Warton. Angus hfr 216.5p Warton.
Lim strs 1634, 1588, 1386 Widdrington, 1450 Eslington. Char x strs 1342, 1330 Glanton Town. Char hfrs 1386 Glanton Town, 1305 Widdrington.
Cows lacking flesh, but still good to sell.
Angus x 901 (118.5p) Warton. Stab 853 (118.5p) East House.
Hoggs: All classes sharper.
Texels 90, 89 Linden Hill Head, 90 Clifton Lane, 89, 85 Whittle, 88, 86 Ulgham Fence, 87.50 South East, 87.50 (two), 86.50 South Acton, 85 Berryhill.
Beltex 89 (two), 86 Pasture House, 87 Wooden, South Lodge, 86, 85 Earsdon East, 85.50, 85 South Acton. Suffolk 86.50 (two), 85 (three) Brandon, 85 Berryhill, 84.50 Howick Scar, 84 Hemscott Hill, Doxford.
Beltex 206p, 195p Pasture House. Texels 202p Linden Hill Head, 199p Norwoods, 193p Whittle. Char 192p Burnhouses.
Ewes: With numbers tightening and quality and size decreasing, all classes again dearer.
Texels 132 (two), 106 Newham Hall, 114, 97 East Newham, 102, 94, 89 East Shaftoe, 102 Preston Mains, 90 Pasture Hill, 89 Shipley Hill.
Suffolk 104, 90 Newham Hall, 98 Hall Farm. Mules 78 East Shaftoe, Shipley Hill, 77 Whittle, Newham Hall, Lleyn 83, 71 Viewlaw, 79, 76 Thistleyhaugh, 72 Wooden.
March 27
North East Livestock Sales sold 88 store cattle and calves.
A good quality show of cattle were again well sold with vendors going home satisfied and commission still capped at £33 a head.
Cattle Over 17 Months: BB steers 1300, 1270 Thornham Hill, Lim steers 1295, 1280 Thornham Hill.
Cattle 11-16 Months.
Lim steers 1255, 1085 Proctor Steads, 1240, 1220, 1165 Home Farm, 1190, 1100 Eglingham Moor, 1080 Low Town, 1000 South Barlow, Angus steers 1100, 990 Home Farm, 1000 South Barlow, 900 Spring Hill, Limousin heifers 960 Eglingham Moor, 885, 880 West Hall, 860 Low Town.
Stirks: Angus steers 855, 850 High Learchild, Angus heifers 690 High Learchild, Limousin heifers 565, 555 Belsay Barns.