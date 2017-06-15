Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

June 8

North East Livestock Sales sold 41 prime cattle, including 10 cows and 2,060 sheep, comprising 1,433 lambs, 205 hoggs and 422 cast ewes.

Cattle: Another varied show, slightly sharper to average 208p.

Lim hfrs 239.5p, 238.5p, 229.5p Bilton bought by C Nicholson & Son, Whitley Bay. BB hfrs 230.5p, 228.5p Herds House to R Green & Son, Longframlington and Whitelaw Butchers, Stocksfield. Angus hfrs 218.5p, 216.5p Craster to A Green, Penshaw. Blonde hfr 215.5p Craster to F Robson.

BA str 222.5p Bilton to R Martin, Morpeth. Lim strs 220p (two) Bilton to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick. Angus strs 217.5p East Fleetham.

Angus strs 1521, 1375 East Fleetham. Char strs 1463 South Rennington. Lim strs 1355, 1340 Bilton.

Lim hfrs 1506, 1413, 1360 Bilton, 1387 Blagdon Burn. Angus hfrs 1434, 1370 Craster.

Cows: B Blue 1152 (146.5p) Widdrington. Limousin 1095 (137.5p) The Brocks. Simmental 855 (133.5p) Herds House.

Lambs: With the season now in full stride a show of 1,433 lambs were forward, twice as many as last year’s corresponding sale. More lightweights about, with the sale overall at £107 (250p) 42.8kg overall.

Texels 129, 120.50 Lane End, 126, 122, 120 Gallowmoor, 123.50, 123, 122.50 Old Deanham, 117, 116.50 Brinkburn Newhouses, 116 Lilburn. Beltex 121, 118 Nesbit, 121 South Carter Moor, 115 Chevington Moor.

Suffolks 120, 117, 116 Gallowmoor, 119 Rosebrough, 117.50 Glororum, 116 Chester Hill, 115.50 Nesbit. Charolais 120 Burnhouse, 115 Boulmer.

Beltex 277p, 268p Hillcrest, 274p, 268p, 265p Chevington Moor, 272p, 266p Old Deanham, 268p Watch Hill, 262p Woodwell.

Texel 269p, 265p Springhill, 268p Corneyside, 263p South Carter Moor.

Hoggs: Trade for fit sorts still brisk.

Texels 120 Causey Park, 119, 111 Intake, 119, 110 South Kirkheaton, 117 Newham Buildings. Beltex 116, 108 Low Town, 109 Howick Scar, Homilton.

Cheviots 109, 107 Birchwood. Suff x 107 Springhill, 105 Seaham.

Ewes: All classes sharper.