Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

July 27

North East Livestock Sales sold 61 prime cattle and 2505 sheep comprising 1933 lambs and 572 cast ewes.

Cattle: Angus hfrs 230p Ferneybeds, Lim hfrs 229p Bilton, 218p, 216p Make Me Rich, Blonde hfrs 223p Woodwell, Lim strs 228p South Bellshill, 217p, 216p (two) Bilton, 215p Fowberry Moor, Lim bulls 214p, 213p Herds House.

Lim strs 1518 South Bellshill, 1486 East Coldside, 1462, 1444 Blagdon Burn, 1457, 1445 Bilton, Lim hfrs 1430 South Bellshill, 1378 Make Me Rich.

Cows: Shorthorn cows 1321, 1146, 952 (139p, 134p, 132p) North Swinhoe, Lim cows 813 (135p) Wingates Wholme.

Lambs: Another good show of lambs with flesh and weight selling to a premium. Overall average 194p, SQQ 195.5p, Heavies 191p.

Texels 103, 100 Corneyside, 100.50 Linden Hill Head, 100, 99, 97.50 Craster Heugh, 100 Dunstan Square, 99, 98 South Bellshill, 98, 95.50 Cornhills, Char 99.50 Black Heddon, 99, 94 East Coldside, Vendeen 98.50, 98, 95 South Lyham, Beltex 98, 93 Old Deanham, 94.50 South Carter Moor, 93.50 Linden Hill Head, 92.50 Shaw House, 92 Herds House, Suffolk 96.50, 93 Blagdon Burn, 96 Sharperton Edge, Nesbit, 92 Tilesheds, Chev/Mule 95.50 Halterburn, HB 97 Elilaw, Chev x 96, 93 East Ditchburn, 92 Castle Farm.

Beltex 222p Annsteads, 217p Old Deanham, 214p Pigdon, 214p Chevington Moor, 213p, 209p, 208p Linden Hill Head, 212p Herds House, 210p, 208p Shaw House, Texels 217p Corneyside, 210p Annstead, 209p Nesbit, 207p Old Deanham.

Ewes: Another brisk trade with a good show of lean sorts forward. Overall average of £81.60.

Texel rams 145 Cornhills, 116 Fawdon, Beltex rams 102 Oakdene. Texels 122, 102 Corneyside, 115, 114 Annstead, 114 Nesbit, 107, 106 South Carter Moor, 102 Cornhills, Suffolk 110 Nesbit, 108 Fawdon, 104 Black Heddon, 104 Craster, 99 Forestburngate, 98 Sharperton Edge, Beltex 102, 100 Annstead, 97 Low Town, HB 100 Nesbit, 94 Harrogate, Cheviots 96, 95, 89 The Lee, 86 Routin Lynn, Chev/Mule 96 Park Farm, Mules 84 West Lane End, 84 Sharperton Edge, 82 Fawdon, 81 Routin Lynn, Black Face 76, 68, 64 Fawdon, 59 Bilton.