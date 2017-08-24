Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
August 17
North East Livestock Sales sold 50 prime cattle and 2,817 sheep, comprising 1,893 lambs and 924 cast ewes and rams.
Cattle: All classes dearer.
Lim hfrs 230p Make Me Rich, 228p, 227p South Bellshill, 220p East Coldside. BB hfrs 225p, 217p Woodwell, 224p(two) Herds House. Lim strs 234p South Bellshill, 226p, 218p Broomhall, 216p, 215p Make Me Rich. Ang Strs 225p, 223p Warton. Lim bulls 212p Herds House. Lim strs 1523 Broomhall, 1484 Make Me Rich. Char x strs 1515, 1458 Warton. Lim hfrs 1400 Make Me Rich, 1350 South Bellshill.
Cows: Limousin 1178 (164p) Howick Seahouses. Fries 126p, 118p Hauxley. Sim x 1060 Rosebrough.
Lambs: Well fleshed sorts another sharp trade, more leaner commercials forward, slightly easier.
Texel 120, 111, 101 South Bellshill, 112 South Carter Moor, 109, 103.50, 100(2) Brinkburn Newhouses, 109 Whittle, 100 Intake, Newham Hagg. Char x 107, 106 Old Deanham. Berrichon x 105, 102 East Trewick. Suffolk 106, 105 South Bellshill, 98 Bowmont Hill. Beltex 99 Broomhall, 98.50, 97(two) Old Deanham.
Beltex 235p South Bellshill, 231p, 219p Old Deanham, 226p Herds House, 221p Cramond Hill. Texels 220p Bothal Barns, 220p East Fleetham, 218p South Broomford, South Carter Moor, 217p Low Town, Nesbit.
Ewes: More numbers about, with more smaller types averaging £78 overall.
Rams: Beltex 129 Low Town. Suffolk 127 Great Ryle. Dorset 128 Fowberry.
Ewes: Texels 130, 128 Edlingham Demesne, 121 Elilaw, 120 Unthank, 111, 110, 100 Bolton PO, 104 Rosebrough, Harelaw. Suffolk 124 Nesbit, 124, 117 Edlingham Demesne, 109 Springhill, 104 Great Ryle. Beltex 108 Cramond Hill, 100 East Trewick. HB 102 Tilesheds(Whalton), 100 Elilaw, 98 Nesbit. Mules 78 South Kirkheaton, 77 South East, 76 Blagdon Burn, Cartington. Leicester 90 Unthank. Blackface 67 Lowhall, 61 Edlingham Demesne.
