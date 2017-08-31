Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

August 21

North East Livestock Sales sold 310 store lambs and 40 store cattle.

Sheep: A smart quality show of longer keeping lambs forward met a good trade, returning an overall average of £62.60.

Texels 70, 67, 64.50 Blossom Plantation, 63 Park Farm, 63 Bagraw, 62 Woolaw, 59 Belsay Barns. Suffolk x £62.50 Park Farm.

Cattle: BB Cow & Calf 1340 Duncombe Moor.

Limousin B calves 790, 730 (seven months) Angerton Broomhouse. Limousin Hfr calves 730 Angerton Broomhouse. Angus Hfr calves 740 Boulmer.

Limousin steers 1220, 1205 Hazon House. Angus steers 1160, 1120 Hazon House.

Limousin heifers 1150, 1060, 1045 Fenham Hill. Saler heifers 1040, 1030 Fenham Hill.

August 24

North East Livestock Sales sold 61 prime cattle including 15 cows, 2695 sheep comprising 1922 lambs and 733 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: A more commercial show averaging 212p.

BB hfrs 234p, 222p Herds House, 220p Twizell. Lim hfrs 225p, 224p Low Hall, 222p Eslington. Angus hfrs 224p Burnhouse.

Lim strs 224p Howick Scar, 223p Bilton, 222p South Bellshill. Angus Strs 224p Warton. Lim strs 1537 Howick Scar, 1465, 1403 Make Me Rich, 1460 Warton, 1408 South Bellshill. Angus strs 1501, 1480 Warton. Char strs 1490 Burnhouse. Angus hfrs 1414 Ferneybeds, 1371 Burnhouse. Lim hfrs 1382, 1362 Low Hall, 1332, 1310 Make Me Rich.

Cows: All classes an excellent trade.

Limousin 1191 (158p) East Fleetham, 1167 (154p) Twizell. Sim x 1011 (147p) Herds House. Fries 955, 891 (138p, 129p) Hauxley. Angus bulls 1382, 1140 (119p, 116p) Birchwood Hall.

Lambs: A touch easier, but all classes well sold to return an overall average of 185p.

Texels 1070 East Trewick, 103.50, 99.50, 99 South Bellshill, 100 Brandon, 98.50 East Coldside, 97.50 Emily Gray, 97 Norwoods, 96.50, 96 Low Hall, 96.50 South Charlton. Beltex 98 Chevington Moor, 95, 94.50, 93 Annstead, 95 South Carter Moor, 94.50 Corneyside, 94 Linden Hill Head. Suffolk 97 Sharperton Edge, 95, 94 South Bellshill. Char 94 South Bellshill.

Beltex 216p (three) Annstead, 213p, 208p Herds House, 209p Chevington Moor, 209p, 208p Pigdon. Texel 207p Grange House, 206p Glanton, 205p, 200p Shaw House, 204p Low Espley, 201p Homilton.

Ewes: Another fast trade to sell to average £76 overall.

Texels 188 Low Espley, 106 Chevington Moor, 100 Weetslade, 100, 99 Herds House, 100 Warton, East Trewick, 98 Homilton. Suffolk 115 Warton, 106 Bygate, 100(2) Herds House, 100, 98 Homilton, 98 Chevington Moor, 97 Howick Estate, 96 Great Ryle. Beltex 97 Herds House, 96 Oakdene Grange. Leicester 96 Dunstan Hill, 94 Woodwell. Mules 81 Howick Estate, 78 Bygate, 77 East Shaftoe, 76 Dunstan Hill, Weetslade. Blackface 58 Low Hall, 54 Broome Hill. HB 96, 93 Warton. Suffolk Rams 118 South Broomford. Beltex Rams 115 Oakdene Grange, 108 Annstead.