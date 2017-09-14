Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

September 7

North East Livestock Sales sold 40 prime cattle and cows, 3168 sheep comprising 2212 lambs and 956 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: Cattle good to sell with butcher’s types in strong demand. Lim Hfrs topped this week at 240p from Elyhaugh, 230p, 228p Low Hall, 222p Blagdon Burn. Ang Hfrs 228p Hemscott Hill, 227p Spring Hill. Angus Strs 226p, 224p Blagdon Burn, Lim Strs 222p South Bells Hill.

Lim Strs 1568 South Bells Hill, 1492 Blagdon Burn, Char Strs 1451 Burn House, Ang Hfrs 1422 Hemscott Hill, 1393 Spring Hill, Char hfrs 1323 Eslington.

Cows: A small show of cows this week but still selling well. Angus 1162, 993 East Ditchburn, Lim x 934 Goswick, 918 West Shaftoe.

Lambs: Meaty and heavy weighted lamb’s good to sell, store and half fat lambs seeing big drop in price as with other centres nationally.

Texels 100 The Heugh, 100, 97.50, 96, South Bells Hill, 94.50 Watch Hill, 94 Tritlington, 93.50 Eslington Hill, 93 Howick Estate. 91 East Link Hall, 90 East Coldside, Beltex 94 Hemelspeth, 93 Howick Estates, 92.50 Matfen Estates, 92 Low Hall, 90 Stone Croft.

Beltex 216p Howick Estates, 215p x 2 Matfen Estates, 211p Park Farms, 209p Tritlington, Texels 209p Tritlington, 207p Matfen, 206 Linden Hill Head, 204p South Carter Moor.

Ewes: Similar numbers forward with good big, quality ewes still selling well. Overall £67.50

Texels 98 Pasture Hill, 98 Stone Croft, 95 Matfen Estates, 95 Middle Duddo, 94 South Carter Moor.

Suffolk 99 New Shoreston, 97 West Lane End, 97 Burradon Mains, 94 Bygate. Mule 79 Pasture Hill, 75 Matfen Estates, 74 Grange Houses, 74 Lane End, 73 Prior Hall, 73 Homilton. Half Bred x 90 Brandon Farm, 88 Low Hall. Black Face 64 Homilton.