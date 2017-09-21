Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

September 14

North East Livestock Sales sold 53 prime cattle and 2,617 sheep, comprising 1,934 lambs and 683 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: Angus strs 227p, 225p Blagdon Burn, 224p South East, 223p Warton. Lim hfrs 227p Oakdene, 218p, 217p Broom Hall. Char hfr 222p Newstead.

Angus strs 1557 Warton, 1517 Blagdon Burn. Char x strs 1500 Berwick Hill. Devon strs 1500, 1432 Warton. Lim hfrs 1376 Broom Hall, 1300 Blagdon Burn.

Char bull 1382 (194p) Thrunton.

Lambs: Well fleshed lambs, especially solid fed, still good to sell. Leaner types easier, but still above store trade.

Texels 99.50, 99, 97 Rugley, 96.50 Sharperton Edge, 96.50, 95, 93.50 South Bellshill, 95 East Link Hall, 91.50 Newton Red House. Beltex x 95 East Ditchburn, 93.50, 92, 89.50, 88 Annsteads, 91.50, 89.50 Bothal Barns, 91, 90 South Bellshill. Suffolks 91 Warton, 90 South Bellshill. Charolais 96.50 Rugley.

Beltex 223p, 220p, 219p, 215p, 210p Annsteads, 210p Bothal Barns, 209p, 205p, 201p Herds House, 200p Matfen Ests. Texels 208p, 200p Annsteads, 195p Bothal Barns.

Ewes: Every bit as good as previous weeks, selling to an overall average of £62.

Texels 120 Low Espley, 99, 97, 95, 90 Hope House, 99 Bothal Barns, 96, 90 South Carter Moor, 96, 90 Low Town, 92 Loanend, 90 Thrunton Red House. Suffolks 112, 98 Rashercap, 93 Howick Estates, 92 Cornhills.

Beltex 98 Shaw House, 97 Annstead, 89 Pasture House, 85 North Bellshill. Chev/Mule 86 Shaw House, 75 Reavley. Cheviot 86, 84 Warton, 75 Reavley, Lleyn 69, 67 Viewlaw, 69 Loanend, Romney 68, 66 White House folly. Mules 74, 72 Yetlington, 73 Bothal Barns, 70 Broom Hill, Waterside.

Beltex rams 125, 95 Annstead. Chev rams 97, 89 Thompson Walls.