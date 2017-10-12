Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
October 2
North East Livestock Sales sold 97 store cattle and 432 store and ewe lambs.
Sheep. All long keep lambs forward, meeting another nice trade.
Suffolk ewe lambs 87, 78 Blagdon Burn. Texels 66, 61 Blossom Plantation, 65, 58 Dunstan Hill, 59, 55, 54 Bagraw, Dorset 56 Blossom Plantation. Suffolks 59.50 Addycombe, 55.50 Common Flat, 54 Blossom Plantation. Cheviots 40 Shirlawhope. Mules 48 Blossom Plantation.
Cattle. All classes a bit easier in line with national trend.
BB steers 1240 Stonecroft, 1125, 1040 Brotherwick. Lim steers 1105, 900 Stonecroft. Angus steers 1140, 1100 Fowberry, 1060 Hazon House. Parthanais steers 980 Hemelspeth. Sim steers 830 High Learchild. Angus heifers 860 Hazon House, 835 High Learchild.
Younger Cattle. Lim strs 980, 950, 920, 900 Houndalee, 925, 900 Intake, 740 Belsay Barns. Angus strs 815 Intake, 800 High Learchild, 770 Belsay Barns. Lim hfrs 925, 730 Houndalee, 870, 740 Intake. Parthanais hfrs 710 Hemelspeth. Char hfrs 650 Belsay Barns.
Cows and calves. 1050 (2) Duncombe Moor.
October 5
North East Livestock Sales sold 50 prime cattle, including 21 cast cows and 2,437 sheep, comprising 1,666 lambs and 771 cast ewes and rams.
Cattle
Lim hfrs 231p, 226p, 224p, 218p Make Me Rich. Lim strs 226p Elyhaugh. Sim strs 1474, 1463 Tughall Grange. Lim strs 1447 Elyhaugh. Lim hfrs 1378 Burnhouse, 1375, 1322 Make Me Rich.
Cows. A good show with flesh again good to sell.
