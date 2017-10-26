Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

October 16

North East Livestock Sales show and sale of store cattle had an entry sold of 403 store cattle including 13 cows and calves, also 332 store lambs.

Lim cows and calves 2050 Stamford, 1700, 1250, 1200 Proctor Steads, Simmental cows and calves 1300 Proctor Steads, Aged cows and calves 1150, 1140 Proctor Steads, 1020 Duncombe Moor, 960 Middle Coldcotes.

The show was kindly sponsored by Carrs Billington and ably judged by Fraser Scott who awarded the championship to a 10 month Lim x BB steer from C Mellor, Annstead realising £1220. Second Char x str 1320 Low Hedgeley. First Lim hfr 1100 Annstead, second Lim hfr 1100 Annstead. FirstAngus steer 1285 Low Hedgeley, second 1200 Low Hedgeley.

Best Simmental hfr 980 Tughall Grange.

Calves: Lim strs 1220, 1140, 1110 Annsteads, 1060 Howick Seahouses, 990, 960 Proctor Steads, 960, 900 (two) Lemmington Hill Head, Char strs 1080 Howick Seahouses, Bel strs 1020, 1000 Annstead, 790 Hauxley, Angus strs 930, 880 Broome Hill, 800, 770 Hauxley, 710, 700 Angerton Broom House, Fries blks 680 Hauxley, Char hfrs 890 Rosebrough, Lim hfrs 860, 825 Lemmington Hill Head, Angus hfrs 785 Hauxley, 740 Broome Hill, BB hfrs 700 Hauxley, Here x Fries hfrs 490, 485 North Charlton Mill.

Cattle: Angus strs 1310, 1250, 1210, 1190 Tughall Grange, 1285, 1200 Low Hedgeley, 1170 Angerton Broom House, 1135, 1130, 1120, 1110 Eglingham Village, 1135, 1035 Fowberry, 1110 Eshott, 1060, 1000 White House Folly, 960, 950 Middle Coldcotes, Char strs 1340, 1320, 1250, 1230, 1200 Low Hedgeley, Simmental strs 1170, 1160, 1110 Tughall Grange, 1115, 1090 (two) Low Hedgeley, Lim strs 1010 Eglingham Moor, BB strs 1090 Castle Farm, Saler strs 975 White House Folly, BB hfrs 1180, 960 (two) Waterside House, 1000 Stonecroft, Lim hfrs 1100, 1000 Annstead, 1000 Eglingham Moor, 910 Stonecroft, Simmental hfrs 980 Tughall Grange, Angus hfrs 1050, 950 Tughall Grange.

Store Lambs: A good trade for mainly long keep lambs with plenty of customers on hand.

Texels 65, 64, 58 Dunstan Hill, 64 Blossom Plantation, 63.50, 63 Castle Farm, 60, 58 West Link Hall, 59 Hagdon Moor, Suffolk x 59, 56.50 West Link Hall, 55 Castle Farm, Dorset 57, 54 Blossom Plantation, Mule x 54.50 Shirlawhope.

October 19

North East Livestock Sales sold 45 prime cattle and 2377 sheep comprising 1331 lambs and 1046 cast ewes and rams.

Lambs: Half the previous weeks number but substantially more flesh resulting in the average returning to 170p overall.

Beltex 96, 86 Bygate, 90 West Milbourne, 89.50, 85.50 Herds House, 86 Howick Scar, Texels 94.50, 87 Howick Estates, 91 Startup, 90.50, 88, 86 South Bellshill, 89 Whittle, Clifton Lane, Suffolks 86 Rashercap, East Coldside, Char 86 Coast Guard Cottage.

Beltex 228p, 218p, 198p Herds House, 214p, 200p Lilburn Estates, 210p, 208p Howick Scar, 210p, 196p Stanton, 209p, 204p Matfen Estates, Texels 198p Nesbit, Lilburn, 197p North Swinhoe.

Ewes: Heavies, strong Mules and flesh dearer. Lightweight and leaner cheaper.

Top price pen of six Texels £120 Startup, 107, 91 East Wingates, 106 Bygate, 95 Black Heddon, 88 West Milbourne, 86 Lilburn, Lucker, Suffolks 98 Nesbit, 92, 88, 85 Black Heddon, 91, 90 Bygate, 90 Ulgham Fence, 89 Widdrington, 87 West Grange, Beltex 87 Whitton Glebe, 86 Cartington, Chev/Mule 88, 83 North Swinhoe, Lleyn 82 North Side, 67 Stanton, 65 Lucker, Mules 69 Ulgham Fence, 67 Chesters, Bygate, 66 West Milbourne, Black Heddon, 65 Causey Burn, 64 West Newton, Black Face 55, 49 Broom Hall, 53 Whitton Glebe.

Suffolk Rams 124 Black Heddon, 100 Low Hall, Texel Rams 125 Black Heddon, Zwarble Ram 93 Newton Red House.

Cattle: Quality in very short supply. Lim strs 240p Widdrington, Lim hfrs 231p Craster Heugh. Lim strs 1500 Widdrington, Simmental 1370 Ferneybeds, 1361 Dene House, Char hfrs 1355, 1344 Craster Heugh, Char bulls 1403 (201p) Low Burradon. BB Cows 1350 (149p) East Coldside, 900 Hemelspeth, Aged Angus Bull 1356 (123p) Tughall Grange.