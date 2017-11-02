Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

October 26

North East Livestock Sales sold 44 prime cattle and cows and 2,292 sheep, comprising 1,671 lambs and 621 cast ewes.

Lambs: Quality fleshed export sorts substantially dearer, heavies also good to sell, store types similar. SQQ 184p. Heavies 168.5p.

Beltex 100.50, 96.50 South Bellshill, 98.50, 96, 95 Glanton Town, 98, 97, 94.50 Chevington Moor, 97, 90 Herds House, 96, 94, 88 Annstead. Texels 96.50 Fallowlees, 95, 91 Craster Heugh, 94 Howlett Hall, 93 Chevington Moor, 90 Wingates Moor, West Hall, West Lane End. Suffolk x 93 Brinkburn.

Beltex 240p, 234p, 232p, 224p Annstead, 231p (two) Herds House, 228p, 227p Chevington Moor, 226p, 221p Glanton, 225p, 220p Hemelspeth. Texel 215p, 211p, 205p Town Farm, 215p Craster Heugh, 200p Wingates Moor, Bothal, Low Town. Vendeen x 209p Tritlington Hall.

Ewes: Fewer heavy ewes forward, but again good to sell. Lighter and hill sorts slightly better, but national numbers still keeping a lid on trade. Overall average £60.

Texels 120, 100 South Broomford, 119, 94 Cornhills, 116, 100 Low Town, 115 Fenham Hill, 100 Edlingham Demesne. Beltex 91 Low Town, 89 Moralees. Suffolk 100 South Broomford, 94, 88 Thrunton Red House, 94 Fenham Hill, 90 Edlingham Demesne, Ulgham Fence, 89 East Thirston, 89, 85 Boulmer Hall, 84 Make Me Rich.

Half Bred 94, 86 Brandon. Mules 66 Ulgham Fence, 60 East Newham, Boulmer. Black Face 59 Preston Mains, 48 Edlingham Demesne.

Cattle: Another mixed show, with quality in short supply.

Lim hfrs 235p Elyhaugh – R Green & Son, Longframlington, 227p Make Me Rich – R Martin, Morpeth. Lim strs 218p South Bellshill – R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, 216p Black Callerton – R Turnbull & Sons.

Angus hfrs 1440, 1320 Craster. Lim hfrs 1424, 1312 Elyhaugh. Lim strs 1408, 1372, 1353 Black Callerton. Angus strs 1344 Burnhouse.

Cows: Limousin 1155 (160p) Low Town. B Blue 1042 (146p) Low Town, 921, 864 (132p, 129p) Annstead. Aged Lim bull 1233 (132p) Annstead.