Out of site! Jim wins top manager award

A site manager working for Barratt Homes North East has scooped a prestigious award in a national competition to find the best-run building sites in Britain.

Jim Bage, based at Barratt North East’s South Fields development in Morpeth, gained official recognition for the excellence with which he runs his development by receiving a Pride in the Job Quality Award.

The awards are dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standard in housebuilding.

Scott Lester, Construction Director at Barratt Homes North East, said he was delighted that local site managers have once again been judged within the best in the housebuilding industry.

“This is an outstanding result, not only for Barratt Homes but can also give confidence to our customers.”