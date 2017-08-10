Retox has the keys to property marketing

The market’s hotting up for a Blagdon business after striking a deal with a leading property company.

Retox Digital has been appointed by regional sales and lettings consultancy Walton Robinson to design and create a new website and boost its online profile following a recent rebrand.

The website, which showcases all of the properties Walton Robinson has on the market, is accessible in a number of languages, including Chinese, German and Italian, and for many it will give the first impression of the business.

Managing director at Retox Digital Lilian Hughes said: “We have a great deal of experience working with some of the region’s biggest and best-known estate agents to help them improve their processes, presentation and visibility of properties online.

“In addition to creating the new website, our work with Walton Robinson has involved integrating various business systems to help streamline its processes and bring about greater efficiencies by removing duplication when handling its online content.

“The new site is the first stage of wider partnership as we continue to support it with its digital marketing strategy, search engine optimisation and creative marketing.”

Based on the Blagdon Estate, Retox Digital provides a full range of digital and off-line solutions, including content management systems, web design, branding and print media, with the aim to meet all of clients’ marketing needs.