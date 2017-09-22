Safety advice from Shotton to Shanghai

A North East mining firm has hosted a delegation from China to help its industry manage their sites more safely.

Banks Mining’s Health And Safety Manager Christian Adkins spent a day working with 18 senior directors from across nine different Chinese cities to share its practical experience and ideas on how it operates within the stringent UK safety regime.

And the event has been judged so successful that a second delegation of senior personnel will be visiting next month for a further day with members of the Banks Mining team.

Mr Adkins, who prior to joining Banks Mining spent four years working in the mining industry in China, said: “The Chinese delegates had a great deal of questions about how we manage our health and safety responsibilities, our relationships with the bodies that implement them and the practical ways in which we encourage and enable our employees to work in ways which minimise and remove any foreseeable risks.

“Being asked to deliver a second session later in the year would suggest the delegates found the information we were sharing useful to their own situations.

“We are pleased to be contributing toward improving the safety levels to which our industry operates around the world.”

Founded in County Durham in 1976, The Banks Group has successfully worked and fully restored 110 surface mines across Northern England and Scotland.

The firm currently employs around 200 people at its Shotton and Brenkley Lane surface mines in Northumberland and in 2014 set up its own training scheme.