Sara’s gently, gentry approach is thanked

A North East recruitment specialist whose mission statement is “finding the right person for the right job at the right time,” has been thanked for her work by one of the region’s most exclusive country estates.

Sara Eke Recruitment specialises in handling vacancies for permanent and interim positions in a number of everyday buildings, including offices and manufacturing units.

But the Blagdon Estate, near Cramlington, is probably her most picturesque client.

Ms Eke has been placing staff on the estate for the past seven years, including receptionists, PAs and office administrators, and never has her mission statement been more appropriate.

“This is a beautiful place to come to, with woodland drives, a magnificent lake and, of course, the stunning Blagdon Hall,” she said.

“Everyone I interview for a post here wants the job because of the beautiful setting, lovely wooded drive and what the estate represents and stands for.

“However, not everyone is right for Blagdon. It’s my job to find that person who fits in with the estate’s traditions and culture.”

Ms Eke works closely with Chief Executive of Blagdon Estate Bob Downer, who will soon be retiring after serving 20 years with the Ridleys.

“Sara has always found the right person for us and as we have particular needs that’s not always easy,” he said.

“We hold very high family-orientated values here and Sara always finds us the right fit for our particular needs.

“Our business isn’t about making a profit, it’s about looking after the estate”.