Busking nets skier Amy some useful funds

Young Widdrington ski star Amy Stokoe showcased another of her talents at a Morpeth shopping centre to raise funds for her racing and training costs.

People were very generous when she was playing her clarinet on an afternoon last week in Sanderson Arcade. A total of £125.50 was raised and Amy and family would like to thank all those who donated and the team at the Arcade for allowing her to do the busking session.

The 11-year-old attended a training camp in Austria during October half-term with Alpine Training Centre – a Scottish Training Academy – and she is set to take part in some age category races at the English Alpine Championships 2017 in Bormio, Italy, in February.