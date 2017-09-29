Call for candidates in upcoming county youth elections

Young people in Northumberland can put themselves forward over the next month to represent their peers in the Youth Parliament and Youth Cabinet election.

Anyone aged 13 to 19 living and attending school in Northumberland can nominate themselves as a candidate.

There are two places available in the Northumberland Youth Parliament, which represents the county on a regional and national platform.

Northumberland Youth Cabinet, which represents young people’s views with the council and county, has five openings.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, said: “The Northumberland Youth Cabinet and Parliament provides an opportunity for young people to have a say about the issues that affect them and with over 6,000 votes last year, there is an increasing number of young people getting involved.

“I’m looking forward to hearing about the plans our potential candidates have for the county.”

Candidate nominations are open from now until noon on Friday, October 20.

To find out more or to register interest in standing for election, call 01670 620320 or email participation@northumberland.gov.uk