Call for candidates in youth elections

Young people in Northumberland can put themselves forward over the next month to represent their peers in the Youth Parliament and Youth Cabinet elections.

Anyone aged 13 to 19 living and attending school in Northumberland can nominate themselves as a candidate.

There are two places available in the Northumberland Youth Parliament, which represents the county on a regional and national platform.

Northumberland Youth Cabinet, which represents young people’s views with the council and county, has five openings.

Candidate nominations are open from now until noon on Friday, October 20.

To find out more or to register interest in standing for election, call 01670 620320 or email participation@northumberland.gov.uk