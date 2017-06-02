CAMPAIGN: Paint the town red for charity

Every year, heart and circulatory disease kills around 6,800 in the North East, and currently around 332,000 people in the region are living with its burden. The need to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat these terrible conditions is more urgent than ever.

That’s why I’m calling on everyone to take part in the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Wear it, Beat it campaign.

Join thousands of others across the UK on Friday, June 9, by wearing red and holding a fund-raising event.

You will be helping the BHF fund even more cutting-edge breakthroughs that will help end the devastation caused by heart disease.

Last year more than 15,000 people took part in Wear it, Beat it, raising over £750,000. To sign up and receive a free fund-raising pack full of ideas about how to get involved, visit wearitbeatit.bhf.org.uk

Dan McNally

British Heart Foundation