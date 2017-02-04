Campaign to promote the county pulls in the visitors

A tourism campaign to promote the county led to hundreds of people visiting the area, new data has revealed.

Northumberland Tourism’s spring/summer marketing campaign for 2016 was It’s In Our Nature, which advertised the county’s independent spirit and the variety of things to do in the area, with a focus on gardens.

It featured a mix of print adverts and advertorial, online and out of home advertising, supported by a programme of pro-active social media and PR work.

Northumberland Tourism says that it is very pleased to announce the campaign influenced at least 620 visits, with more planned to take place. This meant a return on investment of £35.83 for every £1 spent.

The campaign research showed that 62 per cent of people stayed by the coast, 32 per cent based themselves across the rest of the county and six per cent stayed elsewhere in the region.

The average length of stay was 4.81 nights and the average total spend was £643.39.

In regards to the promotion, 45 per cent of people said that seeing the campaign probably or definitely turned a possible visit into a certainty.

Cris Brown, sales and marketing manager, said: “The campaign had a very positive result. There was a very good return on investment and the research shows that there are many people who are planning to visit us.”