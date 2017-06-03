CANCER: Step up to the challenge

We all know by now that maintaining an active lifestyle should be one of our top priorities in life.

Only by taking care of ourselves do we stand a chance of being the kind of person we strive to be on the job, at home with our loved ones, and in our communities.

But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

That’s why I’m supporting Bowel Cancer UK Step Up for 30 challenge to encourage people to take up regular physical activity and be more active to reduce their risk of bowel cancer.

It’s really simple, just get sponsored to do 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days in June.

Scientists think around half (54 per cent) of all bowel cancers could be prevented by having a healthier lifestyle, such as maintaining a healthy weight, taking more exercise, cutting down on alcohol and stopping smoking.

Every 30 minutes someone dies of bowel cancer in the UK. It’s the second biggest cancer killer in the UK, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

What are you waiting for? Sign up at bowelcanceruk.org.uk/stepupfor30

Mr Motivator

Fitness Guru

