Car-buying service to open in Ponteland

The car-buying service, we buyanycar.com, has confirmed the opening of a new branch in Ponteland.

The branch will launch on Monday and will be the first in Northumberland, located in Airport Industrial Estate.

Two jobs have been created through the new site.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuy anycar.com, said: “Our latest opening in Ponteland is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support for customers in the North East who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

“With the new branch, we hope to reduce customer traveling time by opening in a more central location.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many new customers in the branch and continuing to be the area’s top consumer choice for selling cars in a convenient and hassle-free way.”

“Our Ponteland branch will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

