Carers’ art exhibition unveiled at hospital

A new exhibition showcasing the work of carers in Northumberland has been unveiled at a hospital in the county.

On Hold has been put together by the Carers Northumberland caring crafting group and depicts how people put many aspects of their lives on hold caring for their loved ones.

Organised by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Bright charity, the display at The Northumbria hospital near Cramlington, on the corridor towards theatres and critical care, features a series of square blankets with embroidery, images and decoration that reflect on past memories and current day situations.

Trust chairman Alan Richardson and Alison Marshall, non-executive director and chairman of the trust’s charitable funds committee, attended the unveiling of the permanent exhibition.

Sara Long, information and development officer for Carers Northumberland, said: “The group, which has been running for a little over a year now, was borne out of a desire to engage with more carers in a range of ways – offering opportunities to come together over common interests with others and build new social links.

“We were lucky to work with the arts programme BAIT and creative connector Jane Sutcliffe, who brought in a range of artists and developed the project for the carers to produce a piece of work representing their interests and caring roles.

“We were extremely pleased to work with the trust and have our work displayed at The Northumbria and the carers involved were thrilled to be a part of this project.”