Cash boost in store for Morpeth good causes

Community groups in Morpeth are getting a cash boost from a major retailer.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood Women’s Institutes, Pegswood Community Hub, and the 1st Pegswood Rainbows are among nine good causes to benefit from the Co-op’s membership scheme.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare, they earn a five per cent reward for themselves, with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

The average pay-out to good causes in Morpeth from the first round of the scheme in April was £1,775.

Chief membership officer Rufus Olins said: “In April, we paid out £9,000,000 to over 4,000 good causes, and that money has gone on to fund some fantastic projects in communities throughout the country, from a simple lawnmower to help maintain a children’s park to a new pony for a riding school for the disabled.”