Cash to help share expertise

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded £1.95million to help drive forward innovation, improvement and efficiency in the NHS.

The funding, from NHS England, will help the trust’s Northumbria Foundation Group (NFG) spearhead new ways of working and share expertise and best practice.

Accredited by NHS Improvement in August as one of only four of its kind nationally, NFG was created to help the trust share its knowledge, expertise and support to other NHS organisations across the country. Building on years of experience providing support services to other trusts, the funding will allow NFG to share its expertise even further and support improvement across the NHS.

NFG has taken great strides over the last few months and is now working in partnership with South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to implement a comprehensive patient experience programme. It has also set up a collaborative cross-trust ‘staff bank’ to fill vacant clinical shifts, reducing the need for external agencies.

And NFG’s appeal is not only being realised in the UK. The trust is now working with groups in India and China to share NHS expertise and experience of integrated working, drawing on more than a decade of developing international partnerships which is set to bring significant investment into the local health economy for the benefit of patient care.

The funding is part of the new care model vanguard programme, led by NHS England, with Northumbria Healthcare being an ‘acute care collaboration’ vanguard.

The trust is also leading work in Northumberland to create England’s first accountable care organisation to help further join up health and care services.