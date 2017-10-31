CCTV appeal after theft from well-known Morpeth store

Police investigating a theft from Rutherfords of Morpeth on Bridge Street have released an image of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened at 12.30pm on Monday, October 16. The offender entered the store via the main entrance and proceeded to take a number of items of clothing from the store without paying.

The CCTV image.

Officers carrying out inquiries into the incident have now released a CCTV image of a man who was in the store at the time and may have information that could help with their inquiries.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference 129115S/17 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.