Chamber confident over reduction of one-way congestion

A Morpeth business group is confident that there will not be a repeat of the traffic chaos in the town centre on Monday – the first day of the one-way system as gas mains and other works take place.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is replacing more than 500metres of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Morpeth.

The one-way system includes motorists having to turn left after going over the Telford Bridge. Workers made some tweaks after reports of drivers taking more than one hour to park in or get through the town centre.

The other works planned during the seven-week project period include the demolition and re-building of a British Telecom (BT) chamber in the carriageway on Newgate Street at Mains Place and the removal of apparatus from the carriageway that were part of the traffic lights infrastructure and subsequent resurfacing of the Bridge Street roundabout at Telford Bridge.

Morpeth Chamber of Trade member Coun John Beynon said: “We’ve been in touch with workers from NGN and county council highways as Monday was manic to say the least. The tweaks to pedestrian crossings and at the Stobhill temporary lights appear to have made things better and hopefully the improvements will continue as the week progresses.

“We’ll be letting businesses know what is happening and we’re also stressing to the public that the one-way system disruption should finish at the end of August.”

He added: “It’s a little bit of an inconvenience, but it’s vitally important that the people of Morpeth continue to support the independent traders at this time.”