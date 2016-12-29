Chamber’s urgent call for Fair Day assistance

An urgent appeal for Morpeth Fair Day volunteers has been issued as there is a ‘real danger’ the popular event may not go ahead in 2017.

The Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade holds it on the second Sunday in June each year and thousands of people enjoy the range of attractions and entertainment on offer.

But half-a-dozen of the members on the organising committee have stepped down coincidentally over the last couple of years and so there are vacancies for people to help organise the event and look after the crowds on the day.

Those involved do not have to be in business.

Chamber spokesman John Beynon said: “Every year, Morpeth Fair Day is more successful and expands.

“For example, this year we extended it further up Newgate Street – which included a marquee holding a food court – provided bands at the Riverside Lodge and increased the number of activities.

“But we always need to appeal for volunteers and there is also now a shortage on the Fair Day committee given the recent retirements.

“This means that we are desperately looking for volunteers to become ‘friends’ of the Chamber of Trade to help on the committee, or even just to be a marshal on the day.

“There is a very real danger that without extra help, we may not be able to hold the event next year.”

The parade of vehicles this year included the FA Vase-winning Morpeth Town FC squad on an open-top bus.

For more information about helping out, email info@morpethfairday.co.uk