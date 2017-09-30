Chance to discuss Brexit with Angels in Morpeth and Pont

The Angels for Europe group, which opposes the UK Government’s Brexit plans, is taking flight this autumn.

Members have started their programme this month and they will be out on the streets of towns in Northumberland for one day every week until mid-December.

They will be in Ponteland on October 7, and Morpeth on October 11, to ask people for their opinions about Brexit. Other planned locations to visit include Bedlington on October 19, Newbiggin on November 4, and Amble on November 12.

Pat Fuller, speaking on behalf of Angels for Europe, said: “Now the lazy days of summer are over and the negotiations in Brussels are taking place, we’ll be hot on the trail of the story.

“We are following the position of Northumberland’s four MPs as Parliament debates the Great Repeal Bill, which is now called the EU Withdrawal Bill.”

The group is also poised to become Northumberland’s local branch of the European Movement – an international organisation that has been active since 1949 and which fosters peace and co-operation between European countries. Pictured are members of Angels for Europe when they were in Ashington earlier this month.