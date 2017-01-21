Chance to have your say on bus services in Stobhill area

Northumberland County Council is asking residents in the Stobhill area of Morpeth to put forward their views on local bus services.

A questionnaire is being distributed to homes, and made available in public venues, following a request by local county councillor Ian Lindley.

It is asking whether people use bus services and further questions are as follows: if they do, how often do they travel and what are the purposes of their journeys and if they do not, what would make them more likely to use a bus.

The survey also wants to know what people think of the services and what changes they would like to see to improve transport in the area for the future.

Coun Lindley said: “Local public transport is very important to communities, and I am very keen to see if there are any gaps in provision in Stobhill and whether what is already on offer can be improved.

“I am very keen for as many people as possible to complete the survey and would urge anyone who has difficulty, or would like to discuss it further, to get in touch.”

Surveys can be returned to the Stobhill Community Link iLearn Centre in Shields Road or Jan Chisholm, community transport officer, at County Hall by no later than Tuesday, January 31.

As well as the iLearn centre, the questionnaire is available to pick up at St Aidan’s Church and the children’s centre in Stobhillgate.