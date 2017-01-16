Chance to receive funding from bank

Community projects in Northumberland are invited to enter an awards programme which could see them share a funding boost of £75,000.

Now in their fifth year, the Yorkshire Bank Spirit of the Community Awards 2017 are open for applications.

They are open to a range of initiatives across the third sector that can demonstrate support for communities.

Five projects will be selected in each of the three categories and all 15 winners will be awarded £5,000 each.

The closing date for applications to be submitted is Monday, March 6. For more details about the awards, or to enter, visit www.ybonline.co.uk/foundation