CHANGES: Time will tell on the impact

Concerns have been expressed by local residents about the condition of Telford Bridge for some years so it is good to read that Northumberland County Council has received/organised the funding for improvement work to the bridge.

Certainly any delays during the repair work will concern the people caught up in them.

However, it will be fun to walk across and under the bridge after the work has been completed in order to judge how effective the work to the bridge has been.

Hopefully, the work on the Telford Bridge will encourage the decision makers to repair the Chantry Bridge, sooner rather than later.

Given the change in the committee structure at County Hall, time will tell if it will lead to better, more responsive decisions in a given local area, rather than the view that councillors were making decision on an area they didn’t know much about.

But having said that, who can predict what challenge the county may face in future, for example if the funding arrangement for farming changes?

It is still important that county councillors in the south east of the county keep up to date with the challenges that people in the rural parts of the county face, and equally so for county councillors from rural areas.

During spring it’s a positive feeling when you see plants and flowers in the garden grow, despite the varied and unpredictable weather we have in this area.

It was, however, a less positive feeling to see how much taller the newly installed street light is at the top of De Merley Road.

We shall see how long it takes for the work to be completed and, given the height of the street light, what impact it has on the properties in the near area, whether people change their normal bedroom curtains and blinds.

But given the length of time the previous lights were in place, there is time to adjust.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth