Charity’s bake-off competition is a fund-raising treat

A range of tasty treats were made and eaten during a Morpeth-based charity’s Gr-eat Benmar Bake Off contest.

A team at MS Research and Relief Fund organised the fund-raising competition after facilities manager John Reed came up with the idea to coincide with the return of The Great British Bake Off to television this week.

Following a staff bake-off to help its development, five categories were created – scones, breads, cakes, biscuits and pastries – and it was £5 per entry. The winners of each category then took part in the open entries grand final on Tuesday.

Many service users entered and they were encouraged to join MS Research and Relief Fund staff and fund-raisers in contacting local businesses, which were welcome to enter and/or hold their own cake sale to add to the total.

And with competition entries being sold, more than £1,100 has been raised so far, with more to come.

The winner of the contest at Benmar House in Stobhillgate was Steven Dodds, right in photo. His cheese scones impressed the judges, who included Morpeth Stobhill county councillor John Beynon, second from right.

A MS Research and Relief Fund spokesman said: “As well as the competition element, this was a way of raising funds for and awareness of the charity and getting service users to interact with local businesses.

“It was great that it brought people together and fantastic that many service users were involved because they can’t take part in some of our fund-raising activities given their physical nature.”