Cheers to a big regional title for town centre pub

The award success has continued for a popular Morpeth establishment.

The Office in Morpeth, which has been trading for less three years, has been crowned North East Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Operating from the grade-II listed Toll House, landlady Andrea Johnson has up to six real ales on offer and specialises in local beers from Northumberland and Tyneside.

Traditional ciders from across the country are also served in a venue that is described by regulars as cosy and welcoming.

Andrea said: “To win this award is incredible and I am overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe it when I received the news.

“The people that come in to enjoy a drink and the staff are what really make the place and the award is as much for them.”

The accolade comes after The Office won the Northumberland branch title and went head-to-head with winners from across the rest of the region from the Tweed to the Tees.

In addition, it was voted the best cider pub in what CAMRA classed as the south east area of Northumberland.

The Office will now proceed to the next stage as one of the 16 regional finalists, with a chance of becoming National Pub of the Year.

Andrea also operates the Fox’s Den in Felton, and is soon to open a new pub in Bedlington.