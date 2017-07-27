Cheese company on national awards shortlist

A Blagdon-based business has been nominated in two sections of this year’s Great British Cheese Awards.

Northumberland Cheese Company is now asking customers and local residents to vote for it in the Best Artisan Cheese Producer and Best Hard Cheese categories after making the shortlist.

Its product for Best Hard Cheese is Northumberland Nettle – a creamy cheese described as ‘a modern cheddar style, with nettles and herbs mixed in the cheese’.

Charlie Pears-Wallace, the company’s sales and marketing manager, said: “Northumberland Nettle is our best seller and we are very hopeful that it might hit the top spot.

“To be on the shortlist for Best Artisan Cheese Producer as well is beyond our expectations.”

Members of the public can vote online for Northumberland Cheese Company until August 12, at www.greatbritishchefs.com/cheese-awards/voting

The winners will be announced at a ceremony that is set to be held in London in October.