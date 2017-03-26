Children get on board play ship

Youngsters are enjoying a new galleon attraction in Carlisle Park, Morpeth.

The centrepiece ship that the town council has put in place includes lookout towers, scramble nets, a slide, playhouse, bridge, ramp climber and a mast steering wheel.

Harry Fox and little brother Ollie at the launch of the play ship. Picture by Bob Robertson.

It has replaced the sand pit, which the town council decided to remove due to on-going maintenance problems.

Naming the feature was open to the public and the winning entry – HMS Collingwood – was put forward by four-year-old Harry Fox. He and his little brother, two-year-old Ollie, launched the play ship.

In addition, works are currently taking place at the paddling pool ahead of its annual opening at the end of May.

One of the items identified in a report to the council’s property and assets committee was that a new specialist paint has been identified with the aim of preventing the continual flaking of paint on the surface of the pool.